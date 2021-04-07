Reese Witherspoon lands five-year deal with Biossance

Reese Witherspoon has agreed a five-year beauty deal with Biossance.
The 45-year-old actress was named the latest brand ambassador for the clean beauty company after she reached out to the brand to praise them for their products.
She told WWD: “I’ve been interested in clean beauty, but I never really understood what it was. I started hearing more about Biossance, and so I actually had my team reach out, and I was impressed by the products. I was blown away by how effective they were."
Catherine Gore, president of Biossance, added: “The tides are changing in beauty in terms of awareness, and what drew us to Reese is that she’s always been a champion for empowerment and education. The Biossance global brand strategy has always hinged on education, and Reese provides a platform with her book club that creates an ability and openness to learn."
Reese will team up with the company to learn more about the science behind the ingredients so she can help others make wiser choices with their skincare.
She explained: “What Catherine says is that Biossance incorporates the nerdy parts of science, but the charming side of skin care. There’s a way to talk to consumers and get them to be more thoughtful about what kind of products they buy, and what they’re investing in as a company.".
What's more, the 'Big Little Lies' star plans to create educational content for the skincare brand with her production company Hello Sunshine that already focuses on women empowerment.
She said: "I know what I’m really good at. I’m really good at making movies and television shows. Biossance isn’t a legacy, long-term brand so they’re very open to new ideas. I really enjoy making educational yet entertaining content, which will be a piece of it for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.