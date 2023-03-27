Reese Witherspoon 'never imagined getting another divorce' By Celebretainment Mar 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reese Witherspoon "never saw herself getting another divorce".The Oscar-winning actress and husband Jim Toth recently announced their separation, and an insider has now revealed that Reese, 47, is "upset" by the outcome.A source told PEOPLE: "Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce."Reese has Tennessee, ten, with Jim, as well as Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.In spite of their split, Reese is determined to "co-parent amicably" with Jim.The insider added: "They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."The couple have been together for more than a decade but they're said to be "very different people".The source explained: "After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him."They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."Reese and Jim recently announced their split in a statement posted on Instagram.The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress and the talent agent explained that in spite of their break-up, they're "moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect".The statement read: "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce."We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time." More from this section Hayden Panettiere felt 'scared' recording music for Nashville Fatherhood has reset my life, says Ice-T 'This is so surreal!' Julia Fox announces memoir release date Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange. 