Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to Cloris Leachman: 'Truly original and larger than life'

Reese Witherspoon has remembered Cloris Leachman as a “truly original” and “larger than life” star.
The ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ star died of natural causes on Tuesday (26.01.21) at the age of 94, and in response to the news – which was made public on Wednesday (27.01.21) – Hollywood stars have flooded social media to pay tribute.
Reese wrote on Twitter: “Truly original and larger than life in every unique performance . An incredibly talented actress who will be deeply missed. (sic)”
Whilst Mel Brooks remembered Cloris as “insanely talented” and “irreplaceable”.
He wrote: “Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. (sic)”
And stars including Ellen Degeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and John Stamos also paid tribute to the ‘Young Frankenstein’ star.
Ellen wrote: “Cloris Leachman played my mother on my second sitcom. I always considered myself lucky for having the chance to work with her. She will be missed. (sic)”
Whilst Jesse added: “The 1st time I met #ClorisLeachman was at a fundraiser. Without even saying hello, she came over to our table & started clearing our plates while we were mid bite. She took them & stacked them on a neighboring table. She did this until everything was gone, then walked away. RIP. (sic)”
And John shared a clip of Cloris speaking during Comedy Central’s ‘Roast of Bob Saget’, in which she said: “I’m not here to roast Bob Saget, I’m here to f*** John Stamos.”
He wrote alongside the video: “God I loved her. RIP #CLORISLEACHMAN (sic)”
Cloris made a name for herself playing the nosy and cunning landlady Phyllis Lindstrom in the landmark CBS sitcom ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ between 1970 and 1975, where she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy series in both 1974 and 1975.
She then went on to star in her own spin-off series titled ‘Phyllis’, which earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Actress in a Musical or Comedy.
Cloris is survived by her children, including sons Adam, George Jr. and Morgan, and a daughter, Dinah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.