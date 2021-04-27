Reese Witherspoon 'sobbed' over TIME magazine cover

Reese Witherspoon "sobbed" when she landed a TIME magazine cover.
The 'Big Little Lies' star admitted she was overwhelmed that her company Hello Sunshine was named one of TIME100's Most Influential Companies as she spoke of the importance of amplifying women.
She shared: "If you told my third-grade self, the one who started her first business customising hair barrettes out of her desk, that one day she would be on the cover of Time Magazine as a businesswoman, She would have said, 'That’s So Rad!' *or something very 80s like that.
"Honestly, I can’t properly express what a humbling experience it is to be recognised by @time as a business leader. (It’s sort of feels like AHHHHHH / eeek/ gulp/ sob!) I’m so proud of my company @HelloSunshine. The minute my career became about amplifying other women’s voices, and creating more for others, the world opened up for me in the most incredible ways. (sic)"
And Reese opened up about the importance of "female partnership", describing it as "powerful fuel".
Taking to Instagram, she added: "I really credit all the incredible people I stand shoulder to shoulder with @hellosunshine. Without their infinite creativity and endless hard work, this company would never become all that it is. Also, I just need to emphasise: FEMALE PARTNERSHIP is the most POWERFUL FUEL on the planet. Thank you to the enormously talented women who have collaborated with me and shared their stories/ screenplays/books with @hellosunshine and @reesesbookclub. My biggest hope is this cover might inspire other little girls to think 'I can do that!' Because women will change the world. One story at a time. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.