Reese Witherspoon welcomes new dog following the death of Pepper

Reese Witherspoon has welcomed a new puppy to her family.
The ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ star took to Instagram to reveal she is now the proud owner of a black Labrador puppy named Major.
Posting a picture of the adorable pup, she wrote: “Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab (sic)”
The new addition to her family comes after the tragic death of her beloved French bulldog, Pepper.
Reese, 44, announced in October that her "loyal and devoted" friend had passed away, leaving the actress and her family – including her kids, Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, eight, with her spouse Jim Toth – devastated.
She wrote at the time: "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday.
"My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family.
"Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is.
"That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."
And after Pepper’s passing, Reese’s daughter Ava adopted another dog named Benji, whom she described as a “sweet boy”.
She wrote: "The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me.
"This is Benji! He's from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog. He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment.(sic)"
And Ava "cannot wait" to see how Benji grows and develops.
She added: "He enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat.
"He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I'm so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!(sic)"
