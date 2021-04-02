Regé-Jean Page won't return to Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page will not return for the second series of 'Bridgerton'.
The 31-year-old actor shot to international fame as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series but it has been confirmed that he won't be returning for the next instalment. However, Phoebe Dynevor - who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the show - will be featured in Season 2 but it is not known by how much.
In a statement, they said: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.
"We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."
Meanwhile, Regé-Jean insisted there was no "embarrassment" in shooting the number of intimate moments with co-star Phoebe in the period drama.
He said: "There was a fair bit! We had an intimacy coordinator, so everything is choreographed. It takes the risk and the embarrassment out of the scene."
And the actor tried to warn his family, but some missed the memo.
Speaking about the scenes, he added: "There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group and they said, 'We made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going!'"
And the actor joked the attention he's received from doing the show has made him "scared" of who might approach him whilst the UK is in lockdown.
He said: "It’s just me and the four walls and I don’t go to the front door because I am scared. You don’t know who’s going to be there."
