Rege-Jean Page 'surprised' by Dungeons and Dragons script

Rege-Jean Page was "surprised" by the script for 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.
The 34-year-old actor plays Xenk Yendar in the action-comedy film, and Rege-Jean admits that he never expected the script to have such a "human" element to it.
The actor - who features in the movie alongside the likes of Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez - told SFX magazine: "I don't think anyone knew quite what they were getting into when they picked up a 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' script.
"I surprised was at how there was a very human throughline to the story. We all put it down smiling, having laughed and cared about this world, which is quite a delicate balance to strike."
Rege-Jean also enjoyed working with Chris, Michelle and his other co-stars, who included Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.
He said: "These are very talented, very intelligent, very funny people, but also vastly different - a finely balanced orchestra of very odd instruments."
Rege-Jean is, of course, best known for starring in 'Bridgerton'.
And the actor previously admitted that he found it "overwhelming" to watch his steamy scenes from the show.
Rege-Jean - who played the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama - told The Hollywood Reporter: "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there.
"I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of 'Bridgerton'; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself.
"It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.