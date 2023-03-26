Rege-Jean Page 'surprised' by Dungeons and Dragons script

Rege-Jean Page was "surprised" by the script for 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

The 34-year-old actor plays Xenk Yendar in the action-comedy film, and Rege-Jean admits that he never expected the script to have such a "human" element to it.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.