Renée Zellweger and More Stars in True Crime Stories Getting the Hollywood Treatment
TownNews.com Content Exchange

The reboot of America’s Most Wanted is currently airing, and if you can’t get enough true crime in the primetime, there are a couple upcoming series in the genre that give notable names the Hollywood treatment.

Check those two, as well as two new titles coming to a streaming service soon, below.

Murderers' Row: 5 True Crime Series Cracking Mind-Boggling CasesSee Also

Murderers' Row: 5 True Crime Series Cracking Mind-Boggling Cases

From Jodi Arias to the Golden State Killer, these horrifying criminals will keep you up at night.

Dr. Death 

This 2021 Peacock series tells the sorry tale of charismatic, tragically negligent Dallas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed multiple patients in the 2010s. It’s currently shooting with Joshua Jackson in the lead. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater costar.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax 

Production has kicked off in Toronto for this National Geographic drama depicting the anthrax attacks that fed U.S. fears after 9/11. Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim play a microbiologist and an FBI agent, respectively.

Daniel Dae Kim

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House

Inventing Anna 

The rise and 2017 fall of Anna Delvey, faux German heiress and scammer of the Manhattan elite, is charted in this Shonda Rhimes series for Netflix, now filming with Ozark‘s Julia Garner.

The Thing About Pam 

Dateline perennial Pam Hupp, who scored a dubious life insurance payout after a 2011 stabbing and also tried a frame-up, lands Renée Zellweger (top) to play her in a 2022 NBC series!

— Emily Aslanian, April P. Bernard, Damian Holbrook and Linda Maleh

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.