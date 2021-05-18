Renee Stewart mourns loss of her dog

Sir Rod Stewart's daughter Renee is mourning the loss of her dog Jagger.
The 28-year-old actress - who is the daughter of the 'I Don't Want to Talk About It' hitmaker and his second wife Rachel Hunter - has paid tribute to her rescue pooch, who she has had for 13 years.
As reported in the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column, Renee wrote in tribute: "This is one of the hardest things I have had to go through. The grief and loss I’m feeling is indescribable. But you are no longer in pain and you passed peacefully in my arms."
Meanwhile, Renee previously opened up about being Rod's daughter.
Speaking of her younger years, she said: "It's just not cool to talk about your parents. When I was at school in LA, if people asked me what my dad did I’d say, 'Oh he’s in entertainment.'
"No disrespect to him, but you want to make your own life. You want to be your own person. Trading off it can really screw you up and it kind of makes people cringe."
And Renee praised her dad's longstanding career in music but thinks it would be much harder now for similar people to be successful because of social media.
She added: "Oh, Dad lived through an amazing time in music. He has worked so hard. And of course at some point you open your mouth and wonder if a soulful rasping voice will come out. My sister Ruby was lucky. She has the voice and is in a band [the Sisterhood], but I don’t have it.
"In terms of a music career, I actually think it might be harder to make it in music these days. I don’t think the next Rolling Stones or Naomi Campbell would stand a chance of making it now because there are literally millions of people on social media launching careers."
