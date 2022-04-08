It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, either currently airing or on hiatus.
Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
ABC
American Idol, Season 5
black-ish, Season 8 (final season)
Holey Moley, Season 4
Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19
Station 19, Season 6
9 Relationships We Expect to See More of in 2022
Acorn TV
Bloodlands, Season 2
My Life Is Murder, Season 3
London Kills, Season 3 & 4
Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3
Birdgirl, Season 2
Smiling Friends, Season 2
AMC
Better Call Saul, Season 6 (final season)
Soulmates, Season 2
Kevin Can F**k Himself, Season 2
AMC+
Kin, Season 2
Apple TV+
For All Mankind, Season 3
See, Season 3
Ted Lasso, Season 3
Servant, Season 3
Central Park, Season 3
Tehran, Season 2
The Mosquito Coast, Season 2
Truth Be Told, Season 3
Invasion, Season 2
Acapulco, Season 2
14 TV Episodes From 2021 We Can't Stop Thinking About
BBC America
Killing Eve, Season 4 (final season)
McMafia, Season 2
BET
Games People Play, Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Season 3
BET+
First Wives Club, Season 3
CBS
Dr. Phil, through 2023
Blood & Treasure, Season 2
Young Sheldon, Seasons 6 & 7
Tough as Nails, Season 4
CSI: Vegas, Season 2
Ghosts, Season 2
The Neighborhood, Season 5
Bob Abishola, Season 4
21 Shows We Lost in 2021
Comedy Central
South Park, Seasons 25 & 26
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God, Season 2
The CW
Charmed, Season 4
Dynasty, Season 5
In the Dark, Season 4
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4
Kung Fu, Season 2
DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Season 9
Master of Illusion, Season 9
World’s Funniest Animals, Season 3
Discovery+
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, Season 2
Disney+
The Mandalorian, Season 3
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2
Loki, Season 2
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season 2
Epix
Godfather of Harlem, Season 3
Fox
The Simpsons, Season 34
Family Guy, Season 20
Bob’s Burgers, Season 13
Duncanville, Season 3
I Can See Your Voice, Season 2
The Great North, Season 3
Housebroken, Season 2
Masterchef, Season 12
LEGO Masters, Season 3
Hell’s Kitchen, Seasons 21 & 22
Next Level Chef, Season 2
The Cleaning Lady, Season 2
Matt Roush's Top 10 TV Shows of 2021
Freeform
Cruel Summer, Season 2
FX
Mayans MC, Season 4
Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4
Better Things, Season 5
What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4
Snowfall, Season 6 (final season)
American Horror Story, Seasons 11, 12, & 13
Breeders, Season 3
Reservation Dogs, Season 2
Fargo, Season 5
FXX
Dave, Season 3
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 16, 17 & 18
Archer, Season 13
Hallmark Channel
When Calls the Heart, Season 9
Matt Roush's Top 10 Broadcast TV Shows of 2021
HBO
My Brilliant Friend, Season 3
Westworld, Season 4
Barry, Season 3
Gentleman Jack, Season 2
Euphoria, Season 3
Los Espookys, Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3
Avenue 5, Season 2
We’re Here, Season 3
His Dark Materials, Season 3 (final season)
Last Week Tonight, Season 10
Perry Mason, Season 2
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20
How to With John Wilson, Season 2
Industry, Season 2
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3
Pause With Sam Jay, Season 2
The White Lotus, Season 2
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2
HBO Max
Doom Patrol, Season 4
Titans, Season 4
Raised by Wolves, Season 2
The Other Two, Season 3
South Side, Season 3
The Flight Attendant, Season 2
Search Party, Season 5
Close Enough, Season 3
Hacks, Season 2
Harley Quinn, Season 3
Warrior, Season 3
Young Justice, Season 4
Made for Love, Season 2
That Damn Michael Che, Season 2
FBOY Island, Season 2
Gossip Girl, Season 2
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Season 2
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2
HGTV
Home Town, Season 6
Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5
The Orville, Season 3
Ramy, Season 3
Taste the Nation, Season 2
Crossing Swords, Season 2
Dollface, Season 2
Solar Opposites, Seasons 3 & 4
Woke, Season 2
Animaniacs, Season 2
Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2
The Hardy Boys, Season 2
Love, Victor, Season 3
Only Murders in the Building, Season 2
The Great, Season 3
How I Met Your Father, Season 2
13 TV Deaths That Wrecked Us This Year
IFC
Documentary Now!, Season 4
Sherman’s Showcase, Season 2
IMDb TV
Leverage: Redemption, Season 2
Almost Paradise, Season 2
Lifetime
Married at First Sight, Seasons 14, 15, 16 & 17
NBC
New Amsterdam, Season 5
Chicago Fire, Season 11
Chicago Med, Season 8
Chicago P.D., Season 10
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24
This Is Us, Season 6 (final season)
Transplant, Season 2
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 4 (via NBCUniversal Syndication)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2
Young Rock, Season 2
La Brea, Season 2
Netflix
Russian Doll, Season 2
After Life, Season 3
Sex Education, Season 4
The Crown, Seasons 5 & 6 (final season)
Ozark, Season 4 (final season)
Dead to Me, Season 3 (final season)
Family Reunion, Season 2
Raising Dion, Season 2
You, Season 4
Atypical, Season 4 (final season)
Sweet Magnolia, Season 2
Warrior Nun, Season 2
Virgin River, Seasons 4 & 5
Stranger Things, Seasons 4 & 5
Queer Eye, Season 6
Never Have I Ever, Season 3
Love Is Blind, Seasons 2 & 3
Locke & Key, Season 3
The Last Kingdom, Season 5
Black Summer, Season 2
#blackAF, Season 2
Big Mouth, Season 6
The Umbrella Academy, Season 3
Too Hot to Handle, Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 2
Selling Sunset, Season 5
Bling Empire, Season 2
Ginny & Georgia, Season 2
Firefly Lane, Season 2
Shadow and Bone, Season 2
The Upshaws, Season 2
Sweet Tooth, Season 2
The Circle, Seasons 4 & 5
Indian Matchmaking, Season 2
The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4
Sex/Life, Season 2
Outer Banks, Season 3
Emily in Paris, Seasons 3 & 4
'Hit & Run' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season
Nickelodeon
PAW Patrol, Season 9
Santiago of the Seas, Season 2
OWN
David Makes Man, Season 2
Cherish the Day, Season 2
Paramount Network
Yellowstone, Season 5
Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard, Season 3
Star Trek: Lower Decks, Seasons 3 & 4
Evil, Season 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Season 7
The Good Fight, Season 6
iCarly, Season 2
Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2
Why Women Kill, Season 3
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2
SEAL Team, Season 6
Mayor of Kingstown, Season 2
The Game, Season 2
Halo, Season 2
Queen of the Universe, Season 2
The Real World: Homecoming, Season 3
The Challenge: All Stars, Season 3
PBS
All Creatures Great and Small, Seasons 3 & 4
Peacock
Saved by the Bell, Season 2
Girls5eva, Season 2
Rutherford Falls, Season 2
One of Us Is Lying, Season 2
Prime Video
Carnival Row, Season 2
Lord of the Rings, Season 2
The Boys, Season 3
Hunters, Season 2
The Wilds, Season 2
Invincible, Seasons 2 & 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Seasons 4 & 5
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3
Undone, Season 2
Upload, Season 2
Reacher, Season 2
With Love, Season 2
Showtime
City on a Hill, Season 3
Ziwe, Season 2
Couples Therapy, Season 3
The Chi, Season 5
Your Honor, Season 2
Flatbush Misdemeanors, Season 2
Desus & Mero, Season 4
Yellowjackets, Season 2
The L Word: Generation Q, Season 3
Billions, Season 7
Super Pumped, Season 2
Shudder
Creepshow, Season 4
Slasher, Season 5
Spectrum
Joe Pickett, Season 2
Starz
Outlander, Seasons 6 & 7
P-Valley, Season 2
Power Book II: Ghost, Season 3
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 2
Run the World, Season 2
BMF, Season 2
Blindspotting, Season 2
Heels, Season 2
Hightown, Season 3
Power Book IV: Force, Season 2
Syfy
Chucky, Season 2
TBS
American Dad, Seasons 18 & 19
The Last O.G., Season 4
Miracle Workers, Season 4
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Season 6
Wipeout, Season 2
Chad, Season 2
TNT
Animal Kingdom, Season 6 (final season)
Snowpiercer, Seasons 3 & 4
Tru TV
Tacoma FD, Season 4
Impractical Jokers, Season 10
Fast Foodies, Season 2
USA
Miz & Mrs., Season 2
VH1
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 14
More Headlines:
- Talisa Garcia Joins Disney+’s ‘Willow,’ First Openly Trans Actor Cast by Lucasfilm
- Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- Roush Review: ’61st Street’ Squanders Great Actors in Downbeat Crime Drama
- Rachel Maddow to Return to MSNBC From Hiatus, Future Plans Still Unclear
- ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled After 9 Seasons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.