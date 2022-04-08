TownNews.com Content Exchange

It may be the beginning of 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, either currently airing or on hiatus.

Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)

ABC

American Idol, Season 5

black-ish, Season 8 (final season)

Holey Moley, Season 4

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19

Station 19, Season 6

9 Relationships We Expect to See More of in 2022See Also

9 Relationships We Expect to See More of in 2022

From what's next after those 'Evil' and 'Grey's Anatomy' kisses to procedural romances, the stage is set for more from these pairings.

Acorn TV

Bloodlands, Season 2

My Life Is Murder, Season 3

London Kills, Season 3 & 4

Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3

Birdgirl, Season 2

Smiling Friends, Season 2

AMC

Better Call Saul, Season 6 (final season)

Soulmates, Season 2

Kevin Can F**k Himself, Season 2

AMC+

Kin, Season 2

Apple TV+

For All Mankind, Season 3

See, Season 3

Ted Lasso, Season 3

Servant, Season 3

Central Park, Season 3

Tehran, Season 2

The Mosquito Coast, Season 2

Truth Be Told, Season 3

Invasion, Season 2

Acapulco, Season 2

14 TV Episodes From 2021 We Can't Stop Thinking AboutSee Also

14 TV Episodes From 2021 We Can't Stop Thinking About

From 'Ghosts' to 'The Resident,' 'Mare of Easttown' to 'Evil,' we round up the hours of television that stood out.

BBC America

Killing Eve, Season 4 (final season)

McMafia, Season 2

BET

Games People Play, Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Season 3

BET+

First Wives Club, Season 3

CBS

Dr. Phil, through 2023

Blood & Treasure, Season 2

Young Sheldon, Seasons 6 & 7

Tough as Nails, Season 4

CSI: Vegas, Season 2

Ghosts, Season 2

The Neighborhood, Season 5

Bob ♥ Abishola, Season 4

21 Shows We Lost in 2021See Also

21 Shows We Lost in 2021

R.I.P. 'Superstore,' 'Supergirl' and all the other super shows that ended or were canceled this year.

Comedy Central

South Park, Seasons 25 & 26

Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God, Season 2

The CW

Charmed, Season 4

Dynasty, Season 5

In the Dark, Season 4

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4

Kung Fu, Season 2

DC’s Stargirl, Season 3

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Season 9

Master of Illusion, Season 9

World’s Funniest Animals, Season 3

Discovery+

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, Season 2

Disney+

The Mandalorian, Season 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2

Loki, Season 2

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season 2

Epix

Godfather of Harlem, Season 3

Fox

The Simpsons, Season 34

Family Guy, Season 20

Bob’s Burgers, Season 13

Duncanville, Season 3

I Can See Your Voice, Season 2

The Great North, Season 3

Housebroken, Season 2

Masterchef, Season 12

LEGO Masters, Season 3

Hell’s Kitchen, Seasons 21 & 22

Next Level Chef, Season 2

The Cleaning Lady, Season 2

Matt Roush's Top 10 TV Shows of 2021See Also

Matt Roush's Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

From 'WandaVision' and 'Ted Lasso' to Prime Video's 'The Underground Railroad.'

Freeform

Cruel Summer, Season 2

FX

Mayans MC, Season 4

Atlanta, Seasons 3 & 4

Better Things, Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4

Snowfall, Season 6 (final season)

American Horror Story, Seasons 11, 12, & 13

Breeders, Season 3

Reservation Dogs, Season 2

Fargo, Season 5

FXX

Dave, Season 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 16, 17 & 18

Archer, Season 13

Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart, Season 9

Matt Roush's Top 10 Broadcast TV Shows of 2021See Also

Matt Roush's Top 10 Broadcast TV Shows of 2021

From 'Blue Bloods' and 'This Is Us' to the reimagined 'Wonder Years.'

HBO

My Brilliant Friend, Season 3

Westworld, Season 4

Barry, Season 3

Gentleman Jack, Season 2

Euphoria, Season 3

Los Espookys, Season 2

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3

Avenue 5, Season 2

We’re Here, Season 3

His Dark Materials, Season 3 (final season)

Last Week Tonight, Season 10

Perry Mason, Season 2

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20

How to With John Wilson, Season 2

Industry, Season 2

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3

Pause With Sam Jay, Season 2

The White Lotus, Season 2

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2

HBO Max

Doom Patrol, Season 4

Titans, Season 4

Raised by Wolves, Season 2

The Other Two, Season 3

South Side, Season 3

The Flight Attendant, Season 2

Search Party, Season 5

Close Enough, Season 3

Hacks, Season 2

Harley Quinn, Season 3

Warrior, Season 3

Young Justice, Season 4

Made for Love, Season 2

That Damn Michael Che, Season 2

FBOY Island, Season 2

Gossip Girl, Season 2

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2

HGTV

Home Town, Season 6

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5

The Orville, Season 3

Ramy, Season 3

Taste the Nation, Season 2

Crossing Swords, Season 2

Dollface, Season 2

Solar Opposites, Seasons 3 & 4

Woke, Season 2

Animaniacs, Season 2

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Season 2

The Hardy Boys, Season 2

Top Videos

Love, Victor, Season 3

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2

The Great, Season 3

How I Met Your Father, Season 2

13 TV Deaths That Wrecked Us This YearSee Also

13 TV Deaths That Wrecked Us This Year

Sometimes it's only a question of where the most heartbreak comes from: the death itself or the aftermath

IFC

Documentary Now!, Season 4

Sherman’s Showcase, Season 2

IMDb TV

Leverage: Redemption, Season 2

Almost Paradise, Season 2

Lifetime

Married at First Sight, Seasons 14, 15, 16 & 17

NBC

New Amsterdam, Season 5

Chicago Fire, Season 11

Chicago Med, Season 8

Chicago P.D., Season 10

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24

This Is Us, Season 6 (final season)

Transplant, Season 2

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 4 (via NBCUniversal Syndication)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2

Young Rock, Season 2

La Brea, Season 2

Netflix

Russian Doll, Season 2

After Life, Season 3

Sex Education, Season 4

The Crown, Seasons 5 & 6 (final season)

Ozark, Season 4 (final season)

Dead to Me, Season 3 (final season)

Family Reunion, Season 2

Raising Dion, Season 2

You, Season 4

Atypical, Season 4 (final season)

Sweet Magnolia, Season 2

Warrior Nun, Season 2

Virgin River, Seasons 4 & 5

Stranger Things, Seasons 4 & 5

Queer Eye, Season 6

Never Have I Ever, Season 3

Love Is Blind, Seasons 2 & 3

Locke & Key, Season 3

The Last Kingdom, Season 5

Black Summer, Season 2

#blackAF, Season 2

Big Mouth, Season 6

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 2

Selling Sunset, Season 5

Bling Empire, Season 2

Ginny & Georgia, Season 2

Firefly Lane, Season 2

Shadow and Bone, Season 2

The Upshaws, Season 2

Sweet Tooth, Season 2

The Circle, Seasons 4 & 5

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2

The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4

Sex/Life, Season 2

Outer Banks, Season 3

Emily in Paris, Seasons 3 & 4

'Hit & Run' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One SeasonSee Also

'Hit & Run' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season

'I Am Not Okay With This' and 'The Society' aren’t the only Netflix originals that never streamed a sophomore season.

Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol, Season 9

Santiago of the Seas, Season 2

OWN

David Makes Man, Season 2

Cherish the Day, Season 2

Paramount Network

Yellowstone, Season 5

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard, Season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Seasons 3 & 4

Evil, Season 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Season 7

The Good Fight, Season 6

iCarly, Season 2

Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2

Why Women Kill, Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2

SEAL Team, Season 6

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 2

The Game, Season 2

Halo, Season 2

Queen of the Universe, Season 2

The Real World: Homecoming, Season 3

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 3

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small, Seasons 3 & 4

Peacock

Saved by the Bell, Season 2

Girls5eva, Season 2

Rutherford Falls, Season 2

One of Us Is Lying, Season 2

Prime Video

Carnival Row, Season 2

Lord of the Rings, Season 2

The Boys, Season 3

Hunters, Season 2

The Wilds, Season 2

Invincible, Seasons 2 & 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Seasons 4 & 5

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3

Undone, Season 2

Upload, Season 2

Reacher, Season 2

With Love, Season 2

Showtime

City on a Hill, Season 3

Ziwe, Season 2

Couples Therapy, Season 3

The Chi, Season 5

Your Honor, Season 2

Flatbush Misdemeanors, Season 2

Desus & Mero, Season 4

Yellowjackets, Season 2

The L Word: Generation Q, Season 3

Billions, Season 7

Super Pumped, Season 2

Shudder

Creepshow, Season 4

Slasher, Season 5

Spectrum

Joe Pickett, Season 2

Starz

Outlander, Seasons 6 & 7

P-Valley, Season 2

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 2

Run the World, Season 2

BMF, Season 2

Blindspotting, Season 2

Heels, Season 2

Hightown, Season 3

Power Book IV: Force, Season 2

Syfy

Chucky, Season 2

TBS

American Dad, Seasons 18 & 19

The Last O.G., Season 4

Miracle Workers, Season 4

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Season 6

Wipeout, Season 2

Chad, Season 2

TNT

Animal Kingdom, Season 6 (final season)

Snowpiercer, Seasons 3 & 4

Tru TV

Tacoma FD, Season 4

Impractical Jokers, Season 10

Fast Foodies, Season 2

USA

Miz & Mrs., Season 2

VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 14

More Headlines:

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.