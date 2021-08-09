‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, ‘Cheap Old Houses,’ Final Week of ‘Jeopardy’

Reservation Dogs -- “NDN Clinic” - Episode 102 -- A new crew threatens the Reservation Dogs while they try and make some money selling meat pies outside the local IHS Clinic. Written by Sterlin Harjo; Directed by Sydney Freeland. Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs) and Willie (Paulina Alexis), shown. (Photo Courtesy of FX on Hulu)

Breaking new ground for representation of Indigenous talent on and off screen, Reservation Dogs is a droll comedy about small-town Oklahoma teens breaking bad. Katie makes her pick—or does she?—as The Bachelorette wraps its summer run. A popular Instagram feed that tours inexpensive but impressive old properties has inspired a new HGTV series. Joe Buck closes out Jeopardy!’s transitional season amid news of a permanent host.

