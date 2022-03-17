The Resident Evil franchise is ready to launch its first-ever live-action series on Netflix on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, Resident Evil the series is set in the year 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse. It follows Jade Wesker as she fights for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. She is also haunted by her past in New Raccoon City and what happened to her sister, Billie.
The series stars Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Jade’s father, Albert Wesker, who has a chilling connection to the Umbrella Corporation. In addition to Reddick, the cast also includes Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Paola Nuñez (The Son).
Additional cast members include Turlough Convery, best known for his roles in Killing Eve and Sanditon, Ahad Raza Mir, who primarily works in Pakistan and is currently filming a comedy series for Hum TV, and newcomer Connor Gossatti.
Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb serves as showrunner, executive producer, and co-writer alongside Mary Leah Sutton (Chicago Med). The series will be produced by Constantin Film CEO Martin Moskowicz, with Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben also on board as exec producers. Netflix has ordered eight hour-long episodes for the first season.
The first Resident Evil video game was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara and released for the PlayStation in 1996. It is Capcom’s best-selling video game franchise and the best-selling horror game series, leading to several spinoffs, including six live-action film adaptations.
Check out the three newly released teaser posters below.
Resident Evil, Premieres, July 14, Netflix
