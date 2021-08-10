TV is back to business after the Olympics, which means a new reboot, as Fox revives the 1970s’ TV staple Fantasy Island. America gets to vote as America’s Got Talent begins its live shows. Netflix’s anthology Untold revisits major events and personalities from the world of sports. The CW’s DC Comics bandwagon welcomes back Stargirl.
Return to ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Talent’ Goes Live, ‘Untold’ Sports Stories, ‘Stargirl’ Is Back
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
