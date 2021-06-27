Revealed the secrets behind Rebel Wilson’s incredible weight loss

Rebel Wilson’s doctor revealed how the Hollywood star lost five stones and steered her life into a healthier direction.
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star, who came to fame with her role as Fat Amy in the 2012 rom-com, shared her weight loss results on her Instagram this week.
The selfie portrays the Australian star on the set of her upcoming movie ‘Senior Year’ wearing a pink satin gown that shows off her incredibly slimmer frame.
The star previously weighed in at around 16 and a half stone, while being 5ft 2in tall.
However, by the end of last year, she had lost more than four and a half stone and reached her target weight of 11 and a half stone.
The secret behind the 41-year-old actress’s transformation is the strict regime followed at a wellness centre in Austria, which bans alcohol, coffee and sugar while recommending to “cancel” dinner.
The star attended this extreme health camp, the Vivamayr Altaussee centre in Lake Altaussee, Austria, twice, with the most recent visit taking place last November.
Maximilian Schubert, one of the doctors part of the health centre’s team, told the Sunday Mirror: "Rebel has done amazingly well. Her willpower, discipline and focus on her health journey has been her success."
Alongside praising Rebel’s commitment in being “disciplined”, Dr Schubert also exposed the details of the regimented diet plan followed at the centre.
As part of the detoxification process no sugar, caffeine, booze and raw food is allowed.
The guests are encouraged to chew every mouthful 40 times, in order to help with the digestive process.
The diet plan, based on the Mayr cure, aims to reduce gluten and dairy intake, eliminate snacking and focus on vegetables and fish, which are high-alkaline foods.
The centre has been visited by other celebrities, including Liz Hurley and The Rolling Stones.
Since her last visit at the Austrian wellness centre, Rebel took on what she calls “moderate walking”, hired a PT instructor and started listening to motivational podcasts.
In December 2020, the ‘Bridesmaids’ actress announced on Instagram: “ I’m going to start 2021 in an amazing place, with a healthy body and mind and boosted immune system.”
Earlier this year, the Hollywood star spoke about her reasons for pursuing a healthy life: "I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go."
"The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put on weight because I needed some tangible thing. What I’m proud of myself [for] is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life," the actress told ‘Shape’ magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.