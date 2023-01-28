Rick Astley: I wasn't cut out to be a pop star

Rick Astley says he "wasn't born" to be a pop star.

The 56-year-old singer shot to fame in the late 1980s when he signed a deal with industry giants Stock Aitken Waterman - which saw him become labelmates with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Sonia - and sold more than 12 million records worldwide with hits such as 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and 'Together Forever' but decided to quit the industry altogether in the 1990s because he "didn't want to do any of it" anymore.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

