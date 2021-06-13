Ricky Wilson marries Grace Zito

Ricky Wilson has married Grace Zito.
The Kaiser Chiefs frontman reportedly tied the knot with his fiancée at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield on Saturday (12.06.21), after having to postpone his wedding three times due to the pandemic.
A source revealed to OK! magazine that the couple were thrilled to be able to say their "I dos" in front of a small group of their family and friends over the weekend.
Ricky previously expressed his disappointment at postponing his wedding once again.
He said: "We’ve had three wedding dates. The latest was 14 May, but that’s not happening now. We don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re talking about it every day. On the one hand, we really want to get married. On the other, we really want to have a big party, but we can’t do both at the same time at the moment. It’s supposed to be about the ceremony and you’re like, hmmm party?"
And the singer thinks lockdown has only cemented his and Grace’s relationship.
He added: "Lockdown is the best training experience that a couple could ever have. To realise that no matter how much you love someone, it’s brilliant to find out that they’re also literally your best mate and the only person you want to spend any time with, if you had to choose ... During lockdown I haven’t seen my best friends in a year. It’s been weird because I realised that I only need Grace and the dog and I’m happy."
