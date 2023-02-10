Rihanna set to honour her Caribbean heritage at the Super Bowl

Rihanna plans to pay homage to her Caribbean heritage at the Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old singer will perform the much-anticipated halftime show at this year's Super Bowl, and Rihanna is determined to pay homage to her roots.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.