Riley Keough keeping her heart open after brother's death

Riley Keough is keeping her heart open following her brother's death.
The 32-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley - has opened up on her grief a year after her brother Benjamin Keough passed away in July 2020.
Despite having "hard days", Riley is trying to let herself feel all of her emotions to help her process her pain.
She told InStyle: "I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I'm doing that. [I'm] generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment.
"[I'm] trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that.
"But I think when you realize that's part of it, and your expectation isn't to just be feeling joy. That's been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about."
Benjamin, 27, tragically took his own life last summer at his family's Calabasas, California.
A month after his death, Riley honoured her brother by got a tattoo on her collarbone that read "Benjamin Storm".
shared a picture of her tattoo on Instagram Stories and also posted a snap of Benjamin's inking of her name, on his own collarbone.
And the 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star shared some video footage of herself and Benjamin in happier times.
She wrote: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."
Riley later revealed she wished she could have spent more time with her sibling.
She shared a throwback snap of them on Instagram, writing: "Two months without you.
"I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother."
