Ringo Starr wants fans to 'spread peace and love' for his 81st birthday

Sir Ringo Starr has asked fans to "spread peace and love" to celebrate his 81st birthday.
The Beatles legend - who celebrates his special day on July 7 - has continued to invite everyone to take part in his annual 'Peace and Love' initiative, which he started back in 2008.
In a video message posted this week, Ringo said: "I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-21.
"You can post it, you can say it, you can even think it – but it would be really cool if you go ‘Peace and Love’ at noon on my birthday – so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday – c’mon everybody!”
Usually, the 'A Little Help From My Friends' star meets with fans around the world wherever he happens to be on his birthday.
In 2020, he couldn't hold the typical in-person event, Ringo switched to an online celebration as he hosted 'Ringo's Big Birthday Show'.
This featured an unseen concert including special performances by the drummer and the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl and Ben Harper, Sheryl Crowe and Sheila E.
Meanwhile, the veteran rocker recently credited his vegetarian diet with helping him keep his youthful looks.
He said: “I know, at my age. I just get up in the morning and this is what you get.
“I tend to work out and keep as busy as I can. I’m a vegetarian, I eat lots of berries, lots of fruit and lots of vegetables and salad.”
And despite the tried and tested method of getting plenty of beauty sleep to stay youthful, Ringo admitted he actually hates going to bed early.
He added: “I don’t like to go to bed before midnight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.