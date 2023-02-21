Rishi Sunak pleads: 'Don’t gobblefunk Roald Dahl’s words’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling for censors not to "gobblefunk" Roald Dahl's work.

He made the plea amid ongoing outcry over publisher Puffin’s decision to edit some of the late author's beloved works – which include 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', 'Matilda' and 'James and the Giant Peach' – to remove terms such as "fat" in a bid to allow "all children today" to enjoy the books.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

