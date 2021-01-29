Rita Ora could relate to 'inner ego' The Artful Dodger

Rita Ora considers the Artful Dodger to be her "inner ego".
The 30-year-old star plays a female incarnation of the character, named Dodge, in 'Twist' - a new take of Charles Dickens' classic tale 'Oliver Twist' - and admitted she identified with the character because of her upbringing in London.
Rita said: "He was almost like my alter ego, my inner ego. You know, I grew up in West London. I grew up in a council estate, it was definitely something that I was familiar with in that sense.
"It was just actually fun because I got to be, kind of, gangster with it all. And it was really cool to be able to, like, boss people around a little bit."
Rita revealed that she tried to do her stunts "as much as possible" and she was impressed with co-star Raff Law's efforts.
Speaking on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, the pop star explained: "Yeah, there were stunts on set, professionals. But to be fair, I tried to do my own as much as possible.
"But to be honest, Raff Law did a lot of his own stunts. And I was so impressed. If I could learn, I would definitely do it, you know. I definitely would love to learn."
Rita revealed that she loves getting "absorbed" in characters and revealed that she loves doing film as much as she does music.
She said: "I think why I love doing film now so much, as much as music, is that I genuinely can get absorbed into the character and not have to explain why I look the way I look.
"I always have been like that with fashion. I've never really explained why I dress how I dress."
Listen to Fleur East on The Hits Radio every weekday morning from 6am - hitsradio.co.uk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.