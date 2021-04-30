Rita Ora shares new rendition of Bang Bang with Amazon Original

Rita Ora has released a stripped-back version of 'Bang Bang'.
The 'Anywhere' hitmaker' has teamed up with Amazon Original on the exclusive rendition of the song and a video of her performance from Sydney's iconic State Theatre.
Rita said: "Performing 'Bang Bang' live has been a great experience. Instead of a remix, I really wanted to do an alternative, contrasting version of this track. I've loved stripping it back to a very raw form and hope you love this version of 'Bang Bang' that I performed in the iconic Sydney State Theater and I'm thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music."
'Bang Bang' was originally featured on Rita's 'Bang' EP with Imanbek.
In a statement about the EP, she said: "I'm always looking to develop creative connections with other artists. It’s amazing how much technology allowed our connection to shine through.
"Music truly is a universal language, and this EP is proof that the creative process has the power to transcend any obstacle that separates us."
Her collaborator Imanbek added: "It was really fun to work with on the project in such a creative way. The project brought us together not only creatively but personally and that was a great experience."
Meanwhile, Rita previously explained that she wanted to "come face-to-face" with "a bit of a challenge" on her upcoming third album, revealing fans can expect a totally different experience on her follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix' as she had a desire to experiment.
She said: "People have been coming to studio sessions from all over the world. I've been working on this now for the past two year on-and-off. I have plans for this third album to be something I've never done before and I really want to experiment and come face-to-face with a bit of a challenge. So there are writers I've never worked with before and live instrumentation."
Listen to 'Bang Bang' on Amazon Music's Acoustic Chill playlist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.