Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have not received COVID-19 vaccine

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have not received their COVID-19 vaccine yet.
The 64-year-old Hollywood couple - who famously battled the virus last year - are in line to receive their jab but are "not old enough" yet.
Rita explained on 'The Today Show': "It's been so emotional. We haven't gotten our vaccine yet.
"How about hearing this for the first time in your life: You're not old enough'. It’s like, 'OK, I’ll take that.' We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they're opening up to the next tier."
And Rita can't wait for more people to get vaccinated, so that life can get back to normal.
She said: "Yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that's what the vaccine is also helping people.
"To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there's nothing like that. That is truly a gift."
Tom revealed both he and Rita had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, while he was shooting the movie 'Elvis' in Queensland, Australia.
They later donated their blood antibodies for virus research.
