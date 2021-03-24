Riz Ahmed's family keep him grounded amid Oscar nomination

Riz Ahmed's family have kept him grounded amid his Oscar nomination.
The 38-year-old actor - who received a nod in the Best Actor category for his role in 'Sound of Metal' - quipped that his cousins have played down the nomination, liking it to "an email from your boss".
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were. 'Why all the gas? I won best client engagement award for the financial quarter'. Other cousin steps in, 'Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.' Thanks, boss. (sic)"
When Riz - who has become the first Muslim man to be nominated in the Best Actor category - found out about the nomination, he said he was "honoured" to be recognised.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Wow! I'm honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder.
"These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities. Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others. (sic)"
