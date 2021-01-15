Rob Lowe: Don't trust me on Prince Harry's new hairstyle!

Rob Lowe has admitted his “credibility in news gossip is tenuous” after he claimed Prince Harry has grown a ponytail.
The former 'West Wing' actor lives close to the 36-year-old royal and his wife Duchess Meghan, and revealed earlier this week he saw the "English treasure" driving his car alongside his, and claimed the royal was sporting a drastic new hairstyle.
But now, Rob has admitted he isn’t the best source when it comes to gossip, and has said he “could be wrong” about his claims.
He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "You have to consider the source. I also was the man that broke the news that Peyton Manning was retiring. He went on to win another Super Bowl. So my credibility in the news gossip thing is tenuous at best. But I'm gonna keep trying.
“I did see a very sexy, blacked out, like, look at me, don't look at me, look at me, but don't look at me-type of car. I looked in the smoky, sexy, security-laden windows and there was Prince Harry. For sure it was him. I stake my tenuous credibility on that part.
“It appeared that he was wearing a ponytail. Now, I could be wrong on that, but it's an interesting concept, isn't it though? Because that means he has gone full-bore Californian."
The update comes after Rob previously said he had to do a double take when he saw Harry’s new look, because he was so shocked.
He said: "I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago.
"It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail.
"I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.