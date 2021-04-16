Robbie Williams and Ayda Field get first COVID-19 vaccines

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have had their first COVID-19 vaccines.
Ayda, 41, documented her and her husband's trip to the vaccination centre in Los Angeles on social media.
The beauty posted a clip of herself and Robbie, in which she asked the singer: "What's happening?"
To which the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker replied: "We're about to get vaccinated."
Ayda also branded her posts with Instagram's 'let's get vaccinated' sticker in a bid to encourage her followers to get the jab.
Meanwhile, it was reported in January that Robbie had tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to self-isolate whilst holidaying in St Barts with Ayda and the couple's four children – Theodora, eight, Charlton, six, Colette, two, and Beau, 14 months.
A source said: "Robbie’s been fairly sick. He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach. He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days."
The former Take That singer previously recalled how he got down on his knees and "prayed" after developing coronavirus symptoms while quarantining following a cancelled gig in Australia as he was genuinely fearful for his life.
Robbie, 47, said: "When I landed back in Los Angeles it was unusually cloudy and grey, and what with everything going on it did feel very apocalyptic.
"I was in quarantine in an Airbnb down the road from my family and started worrying about food, about my medication running out ... and was just very fearful for a couple of days.
"Then I could feel my body was getting lethargic and tired and heavy and I convinced myself I'd got coronavirus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.