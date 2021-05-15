Robert De Niro left in 'excruciating' pain after quad injury

Robert De Niro was left in "excruciating" pain when he tore his quad..
The 77-year-old actor was at the Oklahoma home where he is staying whilst filming for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', when he managed to tear his muscle and injure himself.
Speaking to IndieWire, he said: "I tore my quad somehow.
"It’s just a simple stepping over something and I just went down. The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable. What I’m doing with Martin Scorsese in 'Killers of the Flower Moon', I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way.
"I don’t move around a lot, thank god. So we'll manage. I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal."
It comes after it was confirmed De Niro's injury won't affect production of the film.
Robert - who is currently receiving treatment in New York for his injury - is not due back on set for three weeks so the incident will not delay production.
His representative shared in a statement: "While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York. This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."
