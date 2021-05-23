Robert Englund says Freddy Krueger role transformed his life

Robert Englund admits playing Freddy Krueger made him an international star.
The 71-year-old actor played the iconic character in 1984's 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and Robert has confessed that it's transformed his life and his career.
Robert - who also starred in the 'V' TV mini-series early in his career - explained: "I was lucky. I had the whole of the 70s playing best friends and sidekicks and then towards the end I was everybody's favourite redneck ... I'd already been established in Holly-weird and knew who I was was. When I did Freddy, it just banged me into international actor overnight.
"I'd never had that kind of success before - it was like grabbing the ring on the merry-go-round, you know. I got it - I just hung on."
Robert admitted that new technologies helped to fuel the success of the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' franchise.
And due to the popularity of various spin-offs - including other films and a TV series - Robert now believes he's on his "third generation of fans".
He told 'Inside of You' podcast: "My career came of age during the video revolution. So, I had hit movies in the theatres and then they became hit films again when they came out on video for a whole other audience. But I had that times eight ... and that's not counting the TV series.
"And not only do I have that times eight, but then I have it again with DVD and Blu-ray and cable and marathons on cable. So you get a new generation - I'm on my third generation of fans."
