Robin Gibb's son felt late dad's presence with hint about new baby

Robin Gibb's son Robin-John Gibb thinks his late father sent him a message about their baby.
The 38-year-old singer songwriter and his partner Megan - who have sons Maxwell-Robin John, seven, and Theodore-Alexander, five, and 11-year-old daughter Ella - are expecting their fourth child, and their son is due on May 20, which will mark the ninth anniversary of the Bee Gees' legend's death aged 62.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Robin-John said: "We had our first appointment with Colin Davis, the obstetrician who delivered our two sons, at the end of October, and as we sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees' hit 'More Than A Woman' came on the radio.
"The timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn't help wondering if it was a sign.
"We didn't know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father's way of telling us we were having a girl."
Even after finding out they were having another son, the couple still think the song might have been a message from Robin.
Megan added: "RJ's dad loved riddles and even when he was ill, still retained his amazing sense of humor.
"So if indeed it was him, I think he was being funny and wanted to keep us guessing about the baby's gender.
"It's certainly strange how, wherever we are in the world, a Bee Gees hit inevitably comes on the radio. It always seems to happen when we're talking about him or the Bee Gees in general. It's reassuring, as if Robin is watching over us."
Meanwhile, the 'Night Fever' hitmaker is kept alive in the memories of his family, with Megan and Robin-John both seeing glimpses of him in their own children.
She said: "We always wonder how he would have been with the kids, especially as Ella, Max and Teddy are such lively, goofy characters. They remind us of Grandad when he was a boy, and his twin brother Maurice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.