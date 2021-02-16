Robin Thicke goes to therapy with both his fiancée and his ex-wife

Robin Thicke goes to couples therapy with his fiancée and his ex-wife.
The 43-year-old singer has revealed talking things through with a “third party” has done wonders for his romance with fiancée April Love Geary – with whom he has Mia, two, Lola, 23 months, and Luca, two months – as he also admitted he attends regular therapy sessions with his ex Paula Patton, where they discuss the best ways to co-parent their 10-year-old son Julian.
He said: “Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice. If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things.
“Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in coparenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy.”
The ‘Blurred Lines’ hitmaker added that whilst he understands some people may not want to “do therapy every week”, there are times when it becomes necessary.
He explained during an appearance on the ‘Black Girls Texting’ podcast: “When you hit a wall and you know you’ve hit a wall and you’re standing still, a great way to knock that wall down is to have a third party or another person help you.”
Meanwhile, Robin recently said his relationship with Paula – whom he met in 1991, married in 2005, and separated from in 2014 – has “never been better” now that they’re just friends and co-parents.
He said: "There's so much emotion when you first break up, and there's so much stuff that spills over. But time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person.
“Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore.’ We're very lucky the way everything has worked out.
“[We’ve] never been better. [We have a system of] communication and transparency.
“We're co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian's results. He's thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He's so devoted to school. He's the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He's in the front of class and loves going to school.
"Maybe he's not my son! But no, I'm the proudest father because he really is that kind of kid at home."
