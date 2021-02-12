Robin Thicke 'overcompensating' for loss of dad with big family

Robin Thicke is "overcompensating" for the loss of his father by having lots of children.
The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton and Mia, two, Lola, 23 months, and Luca, two months, wife fiancee April Love Geary - insisted he and his partner "had no idea" what they were doing when they had three kids in such quick succession and he felt he was trying to fill a void left after his dad, Alan Thicke, died in December 2016 and his friend and mentor Andre Harrell passed away last May.
He said: “We had no idea what we were doing. [After losing] my father and Andre, I’m probably overcompensating in filling the house with as many children as possible. But nothing else has ever brought me more joy.”
The 43-year-old singer admitted he and April had originally planned to wait before having a third child but the coronavirus pandemic made them have a change of heart.
He explained to the New York Post newspaper: "We were gonna wait a handful of years for the third one, and then once we realized that I was gonna be home for a year, [we thought] this might be the best time to have our third kid."
The sudden death of Alan made Robin want to "spend my time wiser" because he appreciated he needed to grow up.
He said: “Now that my father had passed away, I was no longer a boy — I had to be the man of the family.
"[My song] 'That’s What Love Can Do' is about the passing on of my father’s love and guidance to me, and me passing that along to my son [Julian].”
