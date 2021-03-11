Robin Thicke's birthday tribute to dad

Robin Thicke's fiancee got him a touching tribute to his late father for his birthday.
The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker turned 44 on Wednesday (10.03.21) and to mark the occasion, April Love Geary - with whom he has Mia, three, Lola, two, and Luca, three months - had a special picture created for the singer, which featured his dad Alan Thicke, who died in December 2016.
Robin told 'Entertainment Tonight': "April always has something, yeah, we always surprise each other.
"She [got] a picture of my father holding my album saying, 'I'm proud of you, love Dad.' You can't beat that."
Robin is very proud of his new album, 'On Earth, and in Heaven', which is his first new release since 2014, and he's had so much personal experience to put into the record.
He said: "I feel wonderful. We got the album out a couple of weeks ago and the response has been amazing
"Over the last seven years of my life, I've been through so much trauma and loss and pain. My father passed, my mentor, my manager, my house burned down, so I've been through so much and and yet I have three beautiful new children, I have my beautiful fiancée I fell in love with, my mom, my friends.
"So I try and focus on everything I have here on Earth to love, and to honour the people that have moved on that gave me so much support and guidance."
Meanwhile, Robin is also a judge on 'The Masked Singer' but he admitted his 10-year-old son Julian - who he has with ex-wife Paula Patton - almost cost him his job on the first season when he spilled some secrets from the show.
He explained: "I was trying to get him into what I'm doing, so I said, 'One of the greatest singers of all time, Gladys Knight, she's The Bee!'
"So next day, I'm picking him up from school and the teacher's like, 'You might not want to tell Julian any more. He did mention who The Bee was.'
"I was like, 'Oh, come on, Julian! You're gonna get me fired!' I'm not trusting a 10-year-old with stuff that can get me fired."
But Robin admitted the youngster would rather not know who is behind the masks anyway.
He added: "He enjoys the show and the reveals and stuff like that.
"I think giving it away kinda ruins it for people, you know? The guessing game is part of the fun."
