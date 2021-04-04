Rochelle Humes used to being 'hairy and unkempt'

Rochelle Humes has got used to being “hairy and unkempt”.
The 32-year-old presenter – who has children Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, four, and Blake, five months, with husband Marvin Humes – is looking forward to being able to have beauty treatments when salons hopefully reopen next month but she admitted she’s not entirely sure what procedures she needs to have because she’s grown accustomed to not being as polished as she would like.
She said: “The list is endless. If you could see my nails right now!
“A manicurist told me to get Dior Base Boat Abricot, which is very sheer, and I’ve been doing DIY manicures with that.
“I don’t even know what I need any more, I’m so used to being hairy and unkempt. I need it all!
“I just hope all our favourite salons can survive, as it’s been so hard on them.”
The former Saturdays singer “really misses” physical contact with people outside of her household.
She said: “I really miss hugging – I sometimes forget and go to hug people and feel them recoil.”
But one positive aspect of the coronavirus pandemic for Rochelle has been having a full maternity leave with Blake, particularly because she and Marvin are not planning to have any more children.
She told HELLO! magazine: “We don’t plan on having any more children. We always wanted three, so it’s been nice to really enjoy my last and not miss anything.
“It’s been such a funny time, but I got to have a maternity leave I didn’t expect.
“I never really had one before and I had the girls at work with me, but the world slowed down and I got to soak up every little drop of him, which has been lovely. It’s good to look at the positives.”
