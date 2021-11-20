Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Music Awards (Soul Train, AMAs), Smithers Finds Love, Finales (‘Grantchester,’ ‘BMF’)
It’s a big weekend for fans of classic rock and contemporary music, with HBO’s annual broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Soul Train Awards on BET and ABC’s telecast of the American Music Awards. On The Simpsons, Smithers finally gets a boyfriend (Victor Garber!), but for how long? Season finales include two Masterpiece mysteries and Starz’ gangster drama BMF.

