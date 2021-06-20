Roman Kemp is a millionaire.
The Capital Breakfast DJ has seen his fortunes swell over the last year, largely thanks to a number of joint ventures he's taken on with his famous dad, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.
According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the pair received £150,000 to model menswear for Marks and Spencer, and they each receive £10,000 per episode of their ITV show 'Martin & Roman's Weekend Best', of which 22 episodes were screened last year and 44 more are planned for 2021.
And in addition, Roman and Martin earn £42,000 per series of 'Celebrity Gogglebox', and they also featured on ITV's 'DNA Journey' together.
The pair's fortunes could be set to rise even further because sources told the publication that the father/son duo have been "inundated with offers" for new ad campaigns and endorsement deals.
The 28-year-old broadcaster previously spoke of how "lucky" he felt to be working with his dad during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: "We've been so lucky. Working together meant we could see each other [during lockdown]. It was such a life-saver and something I'm really grateful for."
Earlier this year, Roman admitted he came close to taking his own life in 2018 during his 13-year battle with depression.
Speaking in documentary 'Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency', he told his mother, Shirlie Holliman: "It’s really hard and it’s hard for me to tell you this.
“That day I thought about going to the train station and jumping in front of a train. I’m sorry I never told you that.”
Roman - who has been on anti-depressants since he was 15 - explained how much he has been impacted by fears he has only found success because of his dad.
He added: "On everything: how I looked, what I was doing wrong workwise, ‘Am I doing my job because of who my dad is?, Am I being a good boyfriend?’
“I remember saying to myself, ‘What’s the point? Why am I carrying on?’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.