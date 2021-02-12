Ron Perlman declared legally single

Ron Perlman is legally single.
The 70-year-old actor filed paperwork to end his 38-year marriage to spouse Opal Stone Perlman in November 2019 but the process is still ongoing so in October last year, he asked a court to bifurcate the divorce - meaning the specifics will be resolved at a later date - because he wants to marry his fiancee, Allison Dunbar, and a judge has now granted that request, TMZ reports.
Opal took eight months to respond to the 'Hellboy' star's divorce petition, citing irreconcilable differences, and is seeking spousal support and for Ron to cover the cost of her legal fees.
Ron also cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, and the date of separation he listed, 10 May, was just five days before he had sparked speculation his marriage was in trouble after he was pictured kissing Allison, who appeared on his Crackle series 'StartUp'.
Child support isn't an issue as Ron and Opal's son Brandon and daughter Blake are adults, and in his legal documents, the 'Pacific Rim' star had confirmed he will pay spousal support to the jewellery designer if required to.
Ron hasn't shared a photo of Opal since April 2018, when he reposted a picture Blake had shared of her mother from 1987.
He captioned the Instagram post: "Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp - #parents . . . c1987 [heart emoji] (sic)"
They last appeared on a red carpet together that same month.
However, Allison frequently shares photos of herself and the 'Blade II' actor on her own social media accounts and it was recently claimed that finding love with the 48-year-old beauty has made Ron "feel younger" again.
A source recently said: "Nowadays, Ron is like a new man. Before lockdown he and Allison started taking tango and waltz dance lessons, he's working out more, eating healthily and even drinking green smoothies.
"He says Allison makes him feel younger and they don't care about the age gap at all, anyone who hangs out with them thinks they're the perfect match."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.