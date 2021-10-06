Ronda Rousey reflects on body transformation just 10 days after giving birth

Ronda Rousey has revealed her body is "recovering faster" than she expected after giving birth.
The WWE star - who welcomed her daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne into the world last month with husband Travis Browne - has opened up on the way her body has changed.
Alongside a selfie in a maternity bra showing her figure "10 days postpartum", she wrote: "My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup.
"Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle - it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress - but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more.
"This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase #BaddestMomOnThePlanet #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm (sic)"
The 38-year-old star reflected on her own mum AnnMaria De Mars' dedication after giving birth to Ronda's older sister Maria, when she won a major Judo tournament less than two months later.
She said: "My mom @annmaria7gen went back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later…
"When she was pregnant with me she only gained 12 pounds - and I was an 8 lbs baby! I’ve decided to let her keep those records (sic)"
Ronda shared a sweet clip of her cradling her newborn daughter over the weekend, and she couldn't believe how quickly time has passed.
She wrote: "I can’t believe Pō is over a week old already... she’s so perfect I wish we could bottle up these times and revisit them forever (sic)"
Retired WWE wrestler Brie Bella - who has daughter Birdie, four, and son Buddy, 16 months, with husband and AEW star Bryan Danielson - admitted she's often reflecting on those early memories.
She replied: "I always think about the first hours with my babies!!! I’d do anything to go back to those moments!!! Love seeing you as a Mama (sic)"
