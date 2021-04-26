Ronnie Wood beat cancer for a second time in lockdown

Ronnie Wood has gotten the "all-clear" for a second time after battling small-cell cancer in lockdown.
The Rolling Stones legend was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 after undergoing a routine medical with the band's doctor.
And the 73-year-old musician has revealed the disease came back last year amid the global health pandemic, but thankfully he's cancer-free again.
He told The Sun newspaper: "I've had cancer two different ways now.
"I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.
"I came through with the all-clear."
Ronnie got through his battle with the aggressive form of cancer by painting pictures of his twins Gracie and Alice, four, and his wife, Sally, 43.
The 'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)' rocker underwent successful keyhole surgery for his lung cancer, before getting the all-clear in 2018.
Ronnie - who gave up smoking before his and Sally's twin daughters were born - was relieved when the cancer had not spread and he did not have to consider chemotherapy.
He said at the time: "I made up my mind that if it had spread, I wasn't going to go through chemo, I wasn't going to use that bayonet in my body.
"It's more I wasn't going to lose my hair. This hair wasn't going anywhere. A week later they came back with the news that it hadn't spread and I said, 'Let's get it out now.'"
Ronnie "let go" of any fear he had about having lung cancer because he had always expected it given how much he used to smoke.
He said: "I let go immediately. I knew it was going to be there, because I smoked for England for 54 years. It was, 'God, of course I've got cancer of the lung. But I haven't got it anywhere else.' I knew I was strong enough not to let it be anywhere else in my body."
