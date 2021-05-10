Ronnie Wood kept positive throughout cancer battle

Ronnie Wood refused to "dwell on any negatives" while battling cancer for the second time.
The Rolling Stones legend revealed last month he'd secretly battled small-cell cancer during lockdown last year and his wife Sally has told how the pair did their best to stay as positive as possible throughout the 73-year-old star's treatment.
Sally - who has four-year-old twins Alice and Gracie with Ronnie - told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "We tried to keep as positive as possible and put our trust in the doctors and followed their instructions and advice.
"We can't thank the doctors enough for everything they did and all the support they gave us."
The 43-year-old producer told how Ronnie turned to his favourite mantra, "When I look after myself, I can achieve anything", to get him through his ordeal.
She added: "It carried us both through, one hundred per cent.
"You have to be as positive as you can and believe that everything will be OK. Ronnie's an amazing person with incredible strength and determination. He read his meditation books and we focused on his treatment, his sobriety and resting as much as possible. You just have to keep going and not dwell on any negatives for too long."
Ronnie previously battled lung cancer in 2017 and underwent successful keyhole surgery before getting the all-clear.
The 'Start Me Up' hitmaker - who gave up smoking before the birth of his twins - "let go" of any fear he had about having lung cancer because he had always expected it given how much he used to smoke.
He said: "I let go immediately. I knew it was going to be there, because I smoked for England for 54 years. It was, 'God, of course I've got cancer of the lung. But I haven't got it anywhere else.' I knew I was strong enough not to let it be anywhere else in my body."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.