Ronnie Wood receives Freedom of the City of London

Ronnie Wood has been honoured with the Freedom of the City of London.
The Rolling Stones rocker was "humbled" to be given the accolade, which is offered to key people of all nationality and backgrounds who have given exceptional service to the capital.
In a letter, which he posted to his Instagram account, Ronnie wrote: "My Lord Mayor, Lord Chamberlain, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am humbled and honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London. As a child, I saw the city from the canals and over the years I’ve seen it from many different perspectives. Despite my career in music and art taking me all over the world, I am never happier than when coming home to this great city where I was born.
"It is a lovely surprise to be recognised with this award and it has made me, Sally, and my twin girls Alice and Gracie very proud. I very much hope to come and meet you in person at the Guildhall when circumstances allow. R x (sic)"
Meanwhile, last year, the 73-year-old singer donated his artwork to St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London hospital amidst the current coronavirus pandemic to praise all the NHS workers for their life saving work for the country.
He said at the time: "The NHS are incredibly dedicated, and their commitment to giving support and saving lives is unbelievable. They deserve all the credit people can give them. This has all fallen into place since showing our thanks by clapping every Thursday, and our little twins love to see and paint rainbows. There's just so much appreciation from us ... Gratitude, Gratitude, Gratitude is the best prayer and messages for them all. THANK YOU ... I didn't have all the colours of the rainbow in my studio to paint this all in the same medium, so had to experiment with paints and pastels to get the colours right. I've tried to show a few examples of texture and mixed media, and different surfaces through texturing."
