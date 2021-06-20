Rose Byrne keeps putting off wedding

Rose Byrne's wedding was delayed by coronavirus.
The 'Bridesmaids' actress has been in a relationship with Bobby Cannavale since 2012 and though they've been trying to "get around" to tying the knot, they put off getting married when they were expecting their sons Rocco, now five, and Rafa, three, and then when they finally had the space and time to get hitched, the global health crisis hit.
Asked about the possibility of marriage, Rose said: “I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it,’ and then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there was another baby. It was kind of like that for us.
"I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally.
" I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then — no! Pandemic.”
The 'Physical' actress and her family left New York for her native Australia in the early days of the pandemic and she recalled how unsettling their final days in the US were.
She told Sunday Times Style magazine: "It was scary, trying to figure out how to get out and be safe. And no one knew anything, right? We were all in this boat of ‘what is this?’ It was a very, very weird atmosphere in the city.
"Bobby and I went to see 'Girl from the North Country' on Broadway and then, two days later, Broadway shut, and by that weekend it was awful.
"All of a sudden there was this tsunami, tidal wave, of this fearsome thing coming, and then it just arrived and it was like, whoa. Then people we knew started to get it. Bobby lost friends.”
But the family aren't planning to stay Down Under forever.
Rose added: “Brooklyn is home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.