Rose McGowan 'stands with' Evan Rachel Wood after Marilyn Manson allegations

Rose McGowan “stands with” Evan Rachel Wood after she came forward with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.
The 'Westworld' star accused her ex-fiancé of "brainwashing" her and "manipulating her into submission" in an Instagram post uploaded on Monday (02.01.21), and Rose – who was also engaged to Marilyn for two years before they ended their romance in 2001 – has now said she’s “profoundly sorry” to hear Evan’s story.
In a statement posted to Instagram, the ‘Charmed’ actress wrote: “My statement: I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson. When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit.
“I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward. And please don’t pull out the ‘why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors, it’s what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more.”
Evan, 33, accused Marilyn – whose real name is Brian Warner – of “grooming” her when she was a teenager, and alleged he “horrifically abused” her throughout their relationship.
In her Instagram post, she explained: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."
As a result of the allegations against Marilyn – which he has denied – his record label, Loma Vista, have announced they are dropping him from their label.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.