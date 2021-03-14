Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: I was told I wouldn't work past my 20s

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was told she would stop getting work by her mid-20s.
The 33-year-old model – who got her first fashion job when she was just 16 - recalled how one of her booker’s advised her to go back to school in order to have an alternative to fall back on because her career wouldn’t last for long.
She said: “I remember very early on a booker of mine said to me, ‘Rosie, my one piece of advice to you would be to make sure you save your money and go back to school at some point, because it’s more than likely you won’t be working by your mid-twenties.’ “
The ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ star admitted she felt frustrated by how little control she had early in her career, which ultimately led to her lingerie collaboration with Marks & Spencer.
She said: “I’d go to a casting, show somebody my portfolio and then just be waiting for the call back. And I did not like that. And so gradually, from my early twenties, I started finding ways to be like, ‘Well, how can I pull back a bit of control here and what can I put in?’”
But Rosie insisted she isn’t a control freak.
She said: “I remember doing an interview and someone asked me, ‘Are you a control freak?’ And I was taken aback by that because I thought, No, I would never consider myself to be a control freak at all.
“Actually, I like people around me to bring their own thing to the table, I don’t like to micromanage people, but deep down I do believe that you are in control of your own destiny, your own mood, your own success.”
Though Rosie admitted she’s had a lot of “good fortune”, she believes her success is down to hard work.
She told ELLE magazine: “I’m hesitant to say I’ve worked really, really hard, I’ve had so much good fortune and my work rewards me in such a wonderful way.
“My mum drilled into me from a young age that life doesn’t hand you stuff on a plate. It might, but that’s if you’re lucky. And even then you’ve got to work really hard to make sure that something else will come your way. She taught all of us that, but especially me and my sister.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.