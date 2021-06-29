Rosie O'Donnell doesn't miss talk show work

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't miss the workload from her talk show.
The 59-year-old star created and presented the Emmy-winning 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' between 1996 and 2002 but admits she became fed up with the repetitive nature of the show.
Rosie said: "I miss the people and staff and doing surprise stuff for others but I don't miss the amount of work that it took. It got to a point where I couldn't do the same thing over and over again."
However, the comedian did acknowledge that the success of the show has given her financial support for life.
Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham', Rosie said: "I realise that I live above most people's means. It's crazy how successful that talk show was for me. It has financed my entire life and my children's lives."
Rosie also discussed Ellen DeGeneres' decision to end her talk show after 19 years and is pleased that the host will have "some time to herself" amid reports that the programme had a toxic working atmosphere.
She said: "I don't think it was the 'be kind' thing that got her, it was complicated. I'm glad that she's going to be finished and have some time to herself because it is a big thing to be on a show like that and she has done it for 19 years."
Meanwhile, Rosie also opened up on meeting talk show icon Oprah Winfrey – who she described as "something else altogether".
The 'SMILF' actress said: "You have to mark those Oprah moments when you get them. She's something else altogether.
"She's like a comet or meteor. You see someone like her once in a lifetime with that kind of magnetic power and empathetic channelling that she does naturally. I'm always impressed by her."
