Rosie O'Donnell: Tom Cruise 'never misses my birthday'

Rosie O'Donnell says Tom Cruise "never misses [her] birthday".
The 59-year-old star has opened up about her friendship with the 'Mission: Impossible' actor - which goes back 25 years - but admitted she isn't close enough to speak to him about the Church of Scientology.
Appearing on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', she said: "He is the only person who never misses my birthday.
"In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life... Now I don’t know him enough to go, ‘Hey, Tommy, it’s Ro, the Scientology thing can we chat?’
"Like, that’s not my relationship with Tom Cruise. I don’t have his home phone number."
The former talk show host also shrugged off the possibility of his well wishes being down to "his secretary".
She added: "Like I know people think in Hollywood and celebrity, everybody knows each other, but I know him in the way that I did in that time 25 years ago.
"But every year, I think what a classy guy he is that he never has forgotten my birthday. A lot of people say to me, it’s just his secretary, but I don’t believe that.
"I think he knows in early March, ‘Oh, it’s Rosie‘s birthday coming up.’ And he sends me something every single year for 25 years.
"I love Tom Cruise and I will always love Tom Cruise.”
Rosie also addressed the Hollywood star's connection to Scientology as she described the controversial religion - which Tom has been an outspoken advocate of since 1990 - as "scary" while heaping praise on Leah Remini for opening up on her own experiences.
She said: "I do not understand, uh, you know, the Scientology religion. I think it’s a, a cult and it’s scary. And I think Leah Remini is a hero for doing what she’s done.”
