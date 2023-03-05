Three years ago, I championed HBO’s bold decision to reinvent Erle Stanley Gardner’s iconic hero Perry Mason as a downtrodden, chronically rumpled gumshoe turned lawyer in Depression-era L.A. (Many viewers, and readers, disagreed, unwilling to abandon the stalwart image of Raymond Burr’s infallible, unflappable attorney from the 1950s and ’60s, still a favorite in reruns.) As played with forlorn pugnacity by Matthew Rhys, as if channeling the cinematic spirits of Bogart and Mitchum, the new/old Perry Mason felt like he fit into the film noir world of legends like Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe.

Perry’s first-season redemption arc made for compelling TV, but heavy-handed storytelling lets him down in Perry Mason’s long-awaited but disappointing comeback. Lured back to criminal law to defend Latino brothers from a Hooverville slum being railroaded for the murder of an oil-family scion, Perry enlists his lesbian partner Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and Black investigator Paul Drake (Chris Chalk) to contend with multiple layers of societal bigotry and corruption in their pursuit of what cynical, closeted D.A. Hamilton Berger (a sly Justin Kirk) calls “the illusion of justice.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

