Ruby Rose sparks fears for mental health by announcing she’s vanishing from social media due to traumatic 37th birthday

Ruby Rose has sparked fears for her mental health by announcing she is taking a break from social media due to her traumatic 37th birthday.

The ‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, who has tried to take her life several times, is due to turn 37 on Monday (20.03.23) and said in a now-deleted Instagram post she was logging out of her social media accounts until Tuesday.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

