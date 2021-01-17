Rupert Grint: My daughter broke the internet!

Rupert Grint has credited his daughter with “breaking the internet”.
The ‘Harry Potter’ alum and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl named Wednesday into the world back in May, and in November, he joined Instagram for the first time with a picture of himself holding his daughter.
Following his post, Rupert’s account became the fastest to gain one million followers, as he broke the record previously held by Sir David Attenborough when he reached the milestone in just four hours and one minute.
But Rupert doesn’t take credit for the feat, as he believes people only followed his account because of his daughter.
He said: “I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit.”
And the 32-year-old actor called the record “surreal”, as he said he “never thought” he would ever join Instagram.
Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he added: “I don’t believe it. It’s very, very surreal. I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn’t, and then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy [time]. So why not?’ It’s insane.”
Rupert’s Instagram picture was uploaded six months after his daughter was born, and shows the actor holding the tot, who’s face is not visible.
He wrote alongside it: “Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert. (sic)”
Meanwhile, the ‘Cherrybomb’ star recently said being a dad is “a very different love” to anything he’s felt before.
He said: “It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love. It’s a very different love.”
