Rupert Grint on fatherhood: 'The first night was terrifying'

Rupert Grint found his first night as a father “terrifying”.
The ‘Harry Potter’ alum and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their daughter, Wednesday, into the world nine months ago and Rupert has now said he had sleepless nights when they first brought their new arrival home because he thought she was going to die in her sleep.
Rupert admitted he’s always “struggled” with sleep, and so was constantly getting up to make sure his daughter was still breathing.
He explained: "I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep,' so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing."
The 32-year-old actor also joked he had an “identity crisis” when his daughter arrived, as he thought he had to change his wardrobe so he’d look like a dad.
He added to Esquire magazine: "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?"
Meanwhile, the ‘Cherrybomb’ star recently said being a dad is “so much fun”, although he admitted he’s "still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is”.
He said: "It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better - I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping.
“It's been a very calming process for me. Obviously there are days when she is full on. But there's something really nice about the routine. It's got me in a good place, I think."
