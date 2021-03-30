Russell Crowe's dad passes away

Russell Crowe's father has passed away.
The Oscar-winning actor has taken to Twitter to reveal that his dad, John Alexander Crowe, died at the age of 85 on Tuesday (03.30.21) and in a sweet post, he remembered his father's "sparkly eyes and cheeky attitude".
Russell wrote: "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."
The 56-year-old star thinks his dad left an impression on people "all over the world".
He continued: "I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world who's heart he touched and who's ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."
In another tweet, Russell added: "John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest in Peace. (sic)"
Russell previously recalled how his father "hardly ever raised his voice" and didn't put any pressure on him during his younger years.
He said: "My father carried his leadership very lightly. He hardly ever raised his voice, and he never swore in front of me until I was 16. He'd make up words like 'bother-and-dash.'
"But I never heard him really swear until he was teaching me to drive, when it was suddenly, 'Russell, take your foot off the f****** clutch!'"
Russell also recalled his father's resourcefulness and how he always found a way to provide for his family.
The 'Gladiator' star said: "He was a resourceful man and I remember he once bought a stick for three dollars at a garage sale to make into a cricket bat for me.
"It was just this ugly old stick, but he got some linseed oil and he oiled it, and he went and bought a brightly coloured rubber grip for it, and by the time he gave it to me, it was magnificent. I used that cricket bat in all my junior years."
